UPDATE 1-Sweden's NENT to launch Baltics streaming service in 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) will launch its subscriber-based streaming service Viaplay in Baltic states in the first quarter of 2021, it said on Wednesday.

The Swedish firm scrapped its outlook for profitable growth this year in April despite strong subscriber growth at its streaming business in the first quarter.

Chief Executive Anders Jensen told Reuters the company aimed to launch Viaplay in several countries in the coming years.

“We have an ambition to, in four to five years, reach somewhere over 15 countries if we see that the preconditions are there. We have identified a couple of countries,” he said.

Jensen said he expected the streaming service to reach break-even in the Baltic countries in the second half of 2022, and improve profitability to “good margins” thereafter.

NENT said in a statement on Wednesday that less than 20% of the 2.8 million households in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had a subscriber-based online video service compared with more than 50% in the Nordics.

NENT expects Viaplay, which has over 2.5 million paying subscribers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland, to add 400,000 subscribers this year.

Jensen said that forecast may need to be upgraded.

