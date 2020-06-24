NENT and Elisa to combine Finnish streaming services

STOCKHOLM, June 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) said on Wednesday it had inked a deal with Finland’s Elisa to combine their streaming services for Finnish clients.

The deal will bring together Viaplay’s original Nordic productions, Hollywood films, series and children’s content with Elisa Viihde Aitio’s range of Finnish films and original series.

“The combination of the offerings is expected to deliver accelerated subscriber growth,” NENT said in a statement.

From 30 June, Viaplay ‘Films & Series’ and ‘Total’ customers in Finland will receive access to Elisa Viihde Aitio, while Elisa Viihde Aitio customers will be able to view Viaplay’s ‘Films & Series’ package.

NENT, which also offers free and pay TV as well as radio, was spun off from Sweden’s MTG in 2018.

Viaplay has more than 2.5 million paying subscribers across the Nordic region. Elisa Viihde Aitio is the streaming service of telecoms provider Elisa. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)