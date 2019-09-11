France's Neoen to build massive renewable power station in Australia

Sept 11 (Reuters) - France’s Neoen SA on Wednesday announced plans for a massive renewable power station in South Australia including wind, solar and storage facilities.

The Goyder South Renewable Power Station will have a battery storage capacity of 900 megawatts.

That is about nine times the size of the Hornsdale Power Reserve which Neoen operates, home of the world’s largest lithium ion battery which was built by Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc in 2017.

The Goyder site would provide emergency power to South Australian consumers in the event of disruptions to interstate supply, the company said.

Australia faces a higher risk of blackouts this summer because of generation outages in the state of Victoria and rising costs to avert shortages, the country’s market operator has warned.