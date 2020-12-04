UPDATE 2-Iberdrola's Neoenergia pays $486 mln for Brazil's CEB

(Adds shares, analysts)

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Neoenergia SA on Friday won an auction for 100% of CEB Distribuidora SA that distributes electricity in the capital city of Brasilia with a 2.5 billion reais ($486.04 million) bid, but its shares tanked.

Neoenergia is controlled by Spain’s Iberdrola SA.

CEB Distribuidora has 1.1 million customers in Brazil’s Federal District, the country’s third largest city with 3 million inhabitants.

About 41% of its revenue comes from residential customers in the rapidly growing capital city that has the highest per capita income in Brazil.

In 2019, its power lines extension was 9,731 km (6,046 miles), the company said.

Despite winning the auction, details of which were shared online, shares in Neoenergia were 5.2% lower in morning trading, with analysts saying the company paid more than expected for the asset.

“Multiples (paid) leave no room for much upsides even with potential large gains in losses and costs,” Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to clients.

Bradesco BBI analysts said they estimated a fair value for the asset around 1.5 billion reais.