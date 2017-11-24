FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Insurer Neon names Richard Heppell CFO
November 24, 2017 / 10:35 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Insurer Neon names Richard Heppell CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show Heppell was CFO of MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd, not MS Amlin; removes reference to Heppell’s departure from MS Amlin from second paragraph)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Neon Underwriting Ltd, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd’s market, appointed MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd’s former Chief Financial Officer Richard Heppell as CFO, effective Nov. 20.

Heppell has nearly 30 years of experience in the finance sector.

Neon is a member of the Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of the American Financial Group Inc. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)

