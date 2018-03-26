Neopost expects sales to decline in 2018

March 26 (Reuters) - Neopost expects its revenue and current operating margin to decline in 2018 after a fourth quarter weighed down by its digital communications business, the logistics company said on Monday.

Neopost said it expected 2018 revenue to decline “organically”, while its current operating margin would be around 18.0 percent.

For 2017, the company reported revenue of 1.11 billion euros($1.38 billion), down 4.1 pct. The current operating margin was 18.2 percent, down from 18.6 percent in 2016. ($1 = 0.8039 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish. Editing by Jane Merriman)