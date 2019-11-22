Neptune Energy sees only "remote" possibility of IPO in 2020

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Neptune Energy said on Friday there was only a “remote” possibility it would launch an initial public offering next year, as the group was focussed for now on exploration and bringing projects to production.

Chief Executive Jim House also said the dividend for 2019 would likely be below the level in 2018, when it was about $380 million.

Neptune, which focuses on gas, is backed by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Edmund Blair)