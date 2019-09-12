Neptune Energy to be ready for IPO by April 2020 -CFO

OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Neptune Energy plans to be ready for an initial public offering by April next year, Chief Financial Officer Armand Lumens told said on Thursday.

“We are planning to be ready (by April 2020), which means we are working on a number of things internally - control processes, structures to be ready — and then we will seize on an opportunity that could potentially come along in the 18-24 months that come thereafter,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Oslo.

The stock market listing would also hinge on developments in commodity prices as well as decisions by shareholders, he added. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)