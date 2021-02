Feb 19 (Reuters) - Neptune Energy said on Friday it had agreed to raise its stake in several oil and gas fields in the Emsland and the Grafschaft Bentheim region of Germany from Wintershall Dea for an undisclosed amount.

The private equity-backed gas and oil producer said the acquisition would add about 10% to its production portfolio in Germany. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)