CORRECTED-Neptune Energy pays $200 million interim dividend for FY 2021

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Neptune Energy has already paid dividend)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Neptune Energy said on Friday it has paid a $200 million interim dividend for fiscal 2021, buoyed by improving commodity markets and economic outlook.

The company, which did not pay dividend in 2020, said it expects 2021 group production to average 130 kboepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day) to 145 kboepd, and posted an average 2020 production of 142.4 kboepd. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)