UPDATE 1-Neptune Energy to cancel dividend, cut spending plans by around $300 mln

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed gas producer Neptune Energy plans to cut its budget for development projects by around $300 million this year and will not pay a cash dividend to its owners Carlyle and CVC Capital Partners, it said on Tuesday.

UK-based Neptune said that following the collapse in oil prices it expects its spending on development projects to total $750 million to $850 million this year and said its future exploration plans for 2020 were under review.

In November, when oil prices were at around $63 per barrel, Neptune forecast it would spend between $1 billion and $1.1 billion on developing projects in 2020. On Tuesday the oil price was around $23 a barrel.

Oil and gas producers across the world have cut their budgets on the back of the oil price slump.

Neptune, which has interests in the North Sea, southeast Asia, North Africa and Germany, said it expected annual production of between 145,000 and 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), which at the lower end would be flat on last year.

Executive Chairman Sam Laidlaw told Reuters he expected the group to reach its production target of 200,000 boed by early 2022.

Neptune was formed when its owners bought oil and gas assets in 2017 from French Engie for $3.9 billion, one of a number of deals that moved fields from major producers into the hands of small private groups.

The dividend suspension highlights the challenges in monetising such investments at a time when appetite for energy initial public offerings is low and some deals have ground to a halt as buyers were not willing to satisfy price expectations.

For 2018, Neptune paid out $380 million to its shareholders and $200 million for 2019.

Last year, it spent $825.5 million on development projects and had an operating cash flow of $1.3 billion, slightly above the previous year. It had a cash pile of $1.3 billion at the end of 2019 to pay for development projects and potential acquisitions.

It cost Neptune $10.3 to produce a barrel of oil equivalent last year and it expects this to stay stable this year.

It hedged around 27% of its 2020 oil production at a floor price of $60 a barrel and 84% of its gas output at $6 per million British Thermal Units. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jane Merriman)