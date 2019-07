July 29 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management Plc confirmed on Monday it was in discussions for a possible acquisition of Neptune Investment Management Ltd. The Times reported here on Sunday of a possible deal between the two funds and said Neptune was worth about 25 million pounds ($30.91 million). ($1 = 0.8087 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)