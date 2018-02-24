Judge revokes permit for Energy Transfer Partners' Louisiana crude oil pipeline

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday revoked a permit for Energy Transfer Partners’ Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline, halting work on a portion of the project following protests by local and environmental groups.

The decision by a U.S. District court judge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, underscores the growing clashes between energy pipeline operators expanding operations to accommodate new oil and gas flows from U.S. shale fields and environmentalists concerned about spills and other hazards. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Sandra Maler)