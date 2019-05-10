Nespresso hits Williams-Sonoma with trademark lawsuit over coffee pods

Coffee machine maker Nespresso USA has sued Williams-Sonoma for trademark infringement, accusing the specialty retailer of tarnishing the Nespresso brand by selling lookalike espresso capsules that produce inferior coffee.

Filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said Williams-Sonoma copied Nespresso’s capsule design in a “willful ploy” to trade off Nespresso’s popularity and reputation. Nespresso is part of Switzerland-based Nestle SA.

