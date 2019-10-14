IT outage hits Finland's Neste product distribution

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste was struggling on Monday to resolve an IT outage which it said was affecting its operations in Finland and the Baltics and delaying its product distribution.

Neste said in a statement that “the failure is being investigated” but was unable to provide further details or an estimate of how long it would take to fix its services.

Shares in Neste were down 3.74% at 0740 GMT.

The Finnish government’s ICT Centre said on Twitter that several state web services had experienced IT issues, but all were running again and this outage was likely to have been related to weekend maintenance work.

It was not immediately clear if there was any link to the Neste IT problems. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki. Additional reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk. Editing by Alexander Smith)