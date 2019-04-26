Finland's Neste Q1 profit slips below forecasts

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profits on Friday, as U.S. sanctions hurt crude oil supply at its Nynas refinery.

First-quarter core operating profit fell 6 percent to 378 million euros ($421 million) from 401 million a year earlier, the lower end of analysts’ forecasts, which ranged from 376 million to 429 million in a Reuters poll.