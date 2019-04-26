Earnings Season
April 26, 2019 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Finland's Neste Q1 profit slips below forecasts

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profits on Friday, as U.S. sanctions hurt crude oil supply at its Nynas refinery.

First-quarter core operating profit fell 6 percent to 378 million euros ($421 million) from 401 million a year earlier, the lower end of analysts’ forecasts, which ranged from 376 million to 429 million in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8980 euros Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below