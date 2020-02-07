UPDATE 1-Finland's Neste tops profit, dividend forecasts

* Fourth quarter profit more than doubles

* 372 mln euro boost from U.S. Blender’s Tax Credit

* Sales of renewable diesel remain strong

* Shares up 3% (Adds details, quotes, shares)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Finnish oil refiner Neste on Friday beat fourth-quarter profit expectations on strong demand for renewable diesel and a one-off boost from U.S. tax credits.

Neste, which is investing heavily in renewables, said its October-December profit more than doubled to 781 million euros ($857 million), beating the 721 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

“The renewable diesel market continued favourable, but feedstock markets tightened during the year,” Chief Executive Peter Vanacker said in a statement.

“Demand for renewable diesel is expected to remain strong in the first quarter due to the continuously growing biofuel mandates in 2020,” Neste said.

Also during the quarter, Neste booked a 372 million euro gain from the retroactive U.S. Blender’s Tax Credit (BTC) decision for the years 2018 and 2019.

Neste proposed a total dividend of 1.02 euros, topping the 0.94 euro expected by analysts.

Neste said its 1.4-billion-euro expansion of renewables production in Singapore was on track.

Shares in Neste, up about 32 percent in the last 12 months, were 3.1% higher at 37.57 euros by 1118 GMT. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)