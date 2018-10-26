UPDATE 1-Finnish refiner Neste lifted by renewables progress

* Q3 core operating profit beats analysts’ expectations

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares in biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste jumped 10 percent on Friday after the company reported bigger than expected quarterly profit thanks to progress at its renewables operation.

The Finnish company produces diesel and other fuels from renewable materials at its plants in Singapore and Rotterdam. It also has two conventional oil refineries in Finland.

“Renewable products exceeded the previous year’s performance as a result of a favourable market and successful margin optimisation,” Neste CEO Matti Lievonen said in a statement.

Third-quarter core operating profit rose to 395 million euros ($449 million) from 350 million euros in the same period last year, surpassing the consensus forecast of 356 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Neste said it was on track for a “very strong” full year, though maintenance shutdowns will squeeze profit in the remainder of the year.

“This is a very strong result, especially in renewables ... they clearly succeeded in sales, production and raw material purchases in that business,” said OP Bank analyst Henri Parkkinen, who has a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Neste, which is looking for future growth in renewable jet fuels, is expected make a decision by year-end on whether to increase capacity at its Singapore plant.

“Based on what’s happening in the renewables market, that investment has always looked justified,” Parkkinen said. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman)