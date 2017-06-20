FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 2-Finnish refiner Neste faces strike over proposed government stake sale
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 20, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Finnish refiner Neste faces strike over proposed government stake sale

2 Min Read

(Adds Neste and government comment, share price)

HELSINKI, June 20 (Reuters) - Employee groups at Finnish refiner Neste plan to halt fuel distribution from its domestic refineries for more than six days in protest against government plans to reduce state ownership in the company.

Production at the company's two Finnish refineries will continue as normal, but distribution to filling stations in the country will be interrupted between June 26 and July 2, Neste employee groups said in a statement on Tuesday.

The centre-right government has sought a mandate from parliament to cut its stake in Neste to 33.4 percent from 50.1 percent.

"(The mandate) opens an opportunity to an external party to acquire a majority in the company and endanger its long-term development ... The ownership policy by the state should support economic growth and employment," the employee groups said in the statement.

Neste spokesman Osmo Kammonen said the company was surprised by the announcement, underlining that Neste was not a party in the dispute.

He said the company was evaluating effects of the potential strike, adding that management was in talks with workers in an effort to avert industrial action.

Economy Minister Mika Lintila was critical of the planned action, saying: "This kind of demonstration is regrettable. It damages Neste's reputation among customers and has a negative effect in the company's value."

Neste shares were down 0.8 percent at 35.56 euros at 1114 GMT. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.