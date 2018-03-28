Nestle agrees to sell its Brazilian water brands to local company- report

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Nestlé SA has agreed to sell its water brands Petropolis and Sao Lourenco to a Brazilian company, newspaper Valor Economico said in a story on its website.

The paper said Nestle agreed to the transaction to sell its water business in the country to Brazilian businessman Edson Queiroz on Tuesday. Without saying how it got the information, the paper said Nestlé would announce the deal on Thursday.

Nestlé representatives did not immediately comment on the report. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)