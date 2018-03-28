FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 28, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Nestle agrees to sell its Brazilian water brands to local company- report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Nestlé SA has agreed to sell its water brands Petropolis and Sao Lourenco to a Brazilian company, newspaper Valor Economico said in a story on its website.

The paper said Nestle agreed to the transaction to sell its water business in the country to Brazilian businessman Edson Queiroz on Tuesday. Without saying how it got the information, the paper said Nestlé would announce the deal on Thursday.

Nestlé representatives did not immediately comment on the report. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.