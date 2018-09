Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nestle said on Monday it would sell its Gerber Life Insurance unit to Western and Southern Financial Group for $1.55 billion in cash.

The deal will allow Cincinnati, Ohio-based Western & Southern Financial Group to market insurance products under the Gerber Life brand.

Nestle had announced earlier in February that it was exploring strategic options for its Gerber Life Insurance unit. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)