Nestle to sell U.S. ice cream business to Froneri in $4 bln deal

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nestle has agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business to Froneri, a joint venture the Swiss group set up in 2016 with PAI Partners, for a transaction value of $4 billion, it said on Wednesday.

The deal was expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 following regulatory approvals. Nestle would continue to manage its remaining ice cream businesses in Canada, Latin America and Asia as part of its current market structure, it said in a statement.