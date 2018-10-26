Nestle India posts 30 pct rise in qtrly profit on strong domestic sales

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd, maker of Maggi instant noodles and Kit-Kat chocolates, reported a near 30 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, driven by higher domestic sales.

Profit came in at 4.46 billion rupees ($60.72 million) in the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with 3.43 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations in the quarter grew nearly 17 percent to 29.39 billion rupees, the Indian unit of Swiss food group Nestle SA said here

Sales in the domestic market grew 17.5 percent to 27.50 billion rupees in the quarter, while expenses rose 14.5 percent.