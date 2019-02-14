Consumer Goods and Retail
Nestle India quarterly profit rises nearly 10 pct

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd, a unit of Swiss food group Nestle SA, reported a 9.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its products in its home market.

Profit came here in at 3.42 billion rupees ($48.11 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 3.12 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations grew 11.4 percent to 28.97 billion rupees, the maker of Maggi instant noodles said. Sales in the domestic market climbed 12 percent. ($1 = 71.08 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

