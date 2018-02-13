Lawsuit alleges child labor used for Nestle chocolate products

Swiss food and drink conglomerate Nestle has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit by a Massachusetts resident, claiming the company is engaging in deceptive marketing by hiding the fact that its chocolate supply chain involves child and slave labor.

The lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court on Monday claims the company regularly imports cocoa beans from suppliers on the Ivory Coast who use dangerous forms of child labor and the slave labor of trafficked children.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BTPztb