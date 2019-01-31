Nestle, Hershey escape class action lawsuit over cocoa sources using child labor

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday dismissed two proposed class action lawsuits by consumers alleging Nestle USA Inc and The Hershey Co had failed to disclose child labor practices on their chocolate products’ labels, saying their claims were not actionable under Massachusetts law.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said that, while it was “beyond dispute” that the use of child and slave labor was widespread at cocoa plants in the Ivory Coast, the Massachusetts consumers filing the lawsuits failed to show the companies deceived them.

