Suitors "lining up" to buy Nestle Skin Health - CEO

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The process to sell Nestle’s skin health division is off to a good start, with strong interest in the business following a turnaround by its new management, the chief executive said on Thursday,

“We’ve seen very, very strong interest in this process, and literally people lining up around the block to be part of this process,” Chief Executive Mark Schneider told analysts in a conference call.

He said the business was operating from a position of strength following “significant, impressive progress” in performance over the past 2.5 years. (Reporting by Martinne Geller Editing by Edmund Blair)