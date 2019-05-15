Nestle in talks with EQT Partners-led consortium for its skin health unit - source

May 15 (Reuters) - Nestle SA is in exclusive talks with a consortium led by private equity firm EQT Partners for a sale of its skin health unit, according to a source familiar with the matter.

EQT is putting the finishing touches to the deal, which would value the unit at up to $10 billion and could be signed in the next 24 hours, the source said.

Nestle and EQT declined to comment. The Financial Times reported about the deal talks earlier in the day. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)