Nestle to explore strategic options for regional water brands in North America

ZURICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Food giant Nestle said it wanted to focus on the better performing brands in its water business and was exploring a potential sale of part of its North American water business.

Nestle said its board had decided its regional spring water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service at its Nestle Waters North America unit were not main areas of focus and it was expecting to conclude their strategic review by early 2021.

It said it would focus on international water brands, Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, as well as high-margin premium and funtional water brands. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)