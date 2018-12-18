Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Nestle to invest $154 mln in new coffee processing plant in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Packaged food company Nestle said on Tuesday that it will invest $154 million next year to launch a new coffee processing plant in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The plant will generate 250 jobs at first and 1,200 when it reaches full capacity, Nestle said. The facility is expected to process 20,000 tonnes of coffee per year.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office this month, touted the investment in a video message on Tuesday with Fausto Costa, executive president of Nestle Mexico.

