Nestle CEO says 2020 guidance should reassure investors

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Nestle decided to give sales guidance for 2-3% underlying growth this year in order not to leave investors guessing, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.

“We now have a much better understanding of how COVID-19 affects our business,” Schneider said, adding the company’s previous guidance in April had excluded the COVID impact and thus could not be compared to the new outlook. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)