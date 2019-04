ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle confirmed it expected organic sales growth to exceed 3 percent this year after good momentum in the United States and China helped it post better-than-expected sales growth in the first three months.

Organic sales growth accelerated to 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019, ahead of the average estimate of 2.8 percent in an Infront Data poll of analysts. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)