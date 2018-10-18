Nestle confirms guidance as Q3 growth ticks up

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle confirmed it wants to grow sales by around 3 percent this year after strong trading in North America and China pushed up underlying sales in the third quarter.

“We are starting to see improved momentum in North America and in our infant nutrition category globally. Our business in China continued to grow at a mid single-digit pace,” the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee said in a statement on Thursday.

Organic sales, which strip out currency swings and acquisitions, rose 2.9 percent in the third quarter, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. They were up 2.8 percent in the first nine months. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)