Nestle confirms outlook as volume growth picks up

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle confirmed its full-year guidance after organic sales growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, helped by improving volumes.

Packaged food companies have seen their sales slow as consumers prefer fresh foods, deemed healthier and more natural, and have reacted with cost-cutting measures, portfolio management and increasing innovation efforts.

The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups confirmed on Thursday its target to grow organic sales by 2-4 percent this year and improve its trading operating margin. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)