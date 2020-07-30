Company News
July 30, 2020 / 5:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nestle cuts 2020 growth forecast after Q2 sales slow

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle on Thursday cut its full-year underlying sales forecast after strong consumer stockpiling at the start of coronavirus related-lockdowns in Europe and North America was followed by weaker demand in the second quarter.

Organic sales growth, excluding currency swings and mergers and acquisitions, slowed to 1.3% in the three months to June, from 4.3% in the first quarter, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee, said in a statement.

The Swiss giant lowered its expectations for organic growth this year to 2-3%, from “more than 3.5%” previously. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below