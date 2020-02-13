Consumer Goods and Retail
Nestle expects growth this year after solid 2019

VEVEY, Switzerland, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Food giant Nestle expects a continued increase in organic sales growth this year after it hit a four-year high at 3.5% and profitability improved in 2019, helped by cost cuts and a focus on fast-growing businesses.

The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee reported full-year net profit up 24% to 12.6 billion Swiss francs ($12.89 billion), against a consensus forecast of 12.36 billion francs in a company-supplied analysts’ poll. ($1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Michelle Martin)

