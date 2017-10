ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nestle CFO says started process of strategic review on U.S. Confectionery, there is certain likelihood process will be completed by end of 2017 Nestle CFO says saw low single-digit growth in baby food in china in q3, wants to do better Nestle CFO says no news on l‘Oreal since last month Nestle CFO says not sure EMENA region will be able to repeat good Q3 performance in Q4 (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)