Consumer Goods and Retail
January 11, 2019 / 9:03 AM / in 2 hours

Nestle to shut down factory in western Romania-report

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Food group Nestle

* Says it will close its Romanian factory in the western city of Timisoara by the end of May 2019, according to online news publication Profit.ro.

* Says it is in talks with unionists to find “the appropriate solution” for the 388 employees who will be affected by the shutdown.

* Leszek Wacirz, Country Manager Nestle Romania: “Locally, Nestle operates on a market undergoing fast changes, defined by new consumption patterns and a labour shortage in a competitive environment. Our priority is cushioning this change for our employees.” (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

