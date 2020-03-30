Healthcare
March 30, 2020 / 1:38 PM / in 27 minutes

S.Africa's Netcare scraps FY 2020 guidance, postpones capex due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Netcare said on Monday it has withdrawn its 2020 financial year guidance due to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus and after non-essential elective surgery was suspended due to the 21-day national lockdown.

“This may also necessitate a revision of Netcare’s dividend policy,” it said in a statement.

It added that 800 million rand ($44.59 million) of capital expenditure earmarked for new and current projects has been postponed as well as further share buybacks in order to preserve cash and ensure liquidity. ($1 = 17.9428 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

