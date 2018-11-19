S.Africa's Netcare to pay special dividend, FY earnings inch up

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s second-largest private hospital firm Netcare Ltd announced on Monday a special dividend payout of 40 cents per share after reporting a marginal rise in full-year earnings.

Adjusted headline earnings per share inched up to 171.6 cents for the year to end-September, compared with 170.6 cents the previous year.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.