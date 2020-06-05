Netease raises at least $2.7 bln in Hong Kong listing, sources say

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Chinese online gaming firm Netease raised at least $2.7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary offering after pricing its shares at HK$123 ($15.87) each, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company had planned to sell 171.48 million shares, according to an earlier term sheet, and has the option of selling another 25.72 million shares, under a so-called ‘greenshoe’ option.

Netease did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Additional reporting Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)