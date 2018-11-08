Netflix plans to introduce 17 new original productions from Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc plans to introduce 17 new original productions from Asia as it seeks to boost international subscriber numbers, chief content officer Ted Sarandos said on Thursday.

The plan, unveiled at its content showcase event in Singapore, comes after the U.S. firm reported bumper quarterly results last month, driven by gains in international subscribers.

The company exceeded forecasts in both U.S. and international markets but the bulk of the new subscribers came from outside the United States, where the company has been investing aggressively. (Reporting by Jonathan Weber; editing by Darren Schuettler)