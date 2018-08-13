Netflix CFO David Wells to step down

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s Chief Financial Officer David Wells plans to step down, the company said on Monday.

Wells intends to resign after helping the company find a successor. The search will include both internal and external candidates, the company said.

Wells joined Netflix in 2004, two years after the company went public, and has served as CFO since 2010.

The company’s shares were down nearly a percent at $342.50 before the bell. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)