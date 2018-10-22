FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Netflix plans to raise $2 bln to fund new content

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Monday it plans to raise about $2 billion in debt to fund original shows, acquire content and for possible acquisitions.

The streaming giant said the debt will be in the form of senior notes denominated in U.S. dollars and euros.

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

