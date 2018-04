April 23 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Monday it planned to raise $1.5 billion in debt as the video streaming pioneer continues a rapid expansion in production of original shows.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include content acquisitions, production. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)