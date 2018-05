LOS ANGELES, May 21 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix Inc to produce films and series, the online streaming company said on Monday.

Under the name Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas have the options to produce scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and feature films, Netflix said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; additional reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Trott)