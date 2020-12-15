Netflix says outage in U.S., Canada, South America resolved

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O said on Wednesday its video-streaming services were restored after a brief outage for some users across the United States, Canada and South America.

Earlier in the day, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with accessing Netflix’s platform.

“Some of our members in the U.S, Canada and South America were unable to use Netflix via our iOS apps for less than an hour this morning,” Netflix said in a statement. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”