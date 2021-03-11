Netflix testing a crackdown on password sharing: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with the Netflix logo lies in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc is running tests to crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The company is trying out a new policy with some customers, prompting certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren't watching with the subscriber, according to the report. (cnb.cx/2PQSdbn)

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.