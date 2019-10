Oct 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc added more-than-expected paid subscribers in the third quarter, boosted by the launch of new seasons of “Stranger Things” and “13 Reasons Why”, sending its shares up 5% in trading after the bell.

The streaming giant added 6.77 million paid subscribers globally, compared with analysts’ estimates of 6.73 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D’Silva)