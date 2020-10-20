Netflix misses estimates for paid subscriber additions

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Tuesday missed expectations for paid subscriber additions in the third quarter, hit by rising streaming competition and the return of live sports to television.

The company said it added 2.2 million paid subscribers globally during the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts’ estimates for 3.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D’Silva)